Klements no longer linked to Brewers racing sausages

The Racing Sausages that entertain fans at Milwaukee Brewers games are no longer sponsored by Klements.

"Alas, all good things come to an end, and the Brewers have decided to discontinue our partnership with them," Klement Sausage Co. Chief Executive Officer Tom Danneker said in a Tuesday letter to employees.

In a statement to WISN 12 NEWS, Danneker said he was "caught off guard" by the media response to the news.

"Klement’s is proud of our hometown Milwaukee heritage and proud to have supported our hometown baseball team over the past 25 years," he said. "While we’re disappointed the Brewers have decided not to continue our relationship, Klement’s is excited about the opportunity to develop new partnerships in Milwaukee and Wisconsin that will allow Klement’s to grow even stronger; and we’ve already started talking with major potential community partners."

According to Klements, the company and the Brewers were in contract negotiations until team officials "abruptly and without explanation" cut off talks.

Danneker's letter to employees indicated that the Brewers had signed a deal "with another undisclosed company" and that Klements was revoked of an opportunity "to match the deal or negotiate."

The Brewers issued a statement later Tuesday saying, "The Famous Racing Sausages are a 'link' to the Brewers past and present. Rest assured, they are also central to the future of the franchise."

Milwaukee-based Klements started in 1956 by brothers John, George and Ron Klement, the company's website said.