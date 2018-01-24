La Crosse company to work security at Super Bowl LII

A La Crosse security company is gearing up to work its biggest event yet: Super Bowl LII.

From private investigating to retail security, O'Brien & Associates has been dedicated to protecting the La Crosse area for more than 25 years.

"We're excited about it. I'm a football fan. I would say all of us are football fans that work here," said Jack Haldeman, President of O'Brien & Associates. "So, going to Minneapolis, being in that Super Bowl environment, we're looking forward to it."

After the initial excitement the preparations began.

"With an event like this and you get a phone call a month before all the credentials are due to be put into the state, it put a lot of pressure on us," said O'Brien. "It was a monumental task."

With some teamwork and cooperation, O'Brien & Associates was able to train nearly 300 people for game day.

"We have over 50 law enforcement agents that will be working. Corrections officers, nurses, EMTs," O'Brien said. "Most of them have professional careers, so they bring a lot more to the table than just security."

Aside from the standard bag checks and crowd control, specific details of what the agency will be doing is being kept private for safety reasons; however, O'Brien says it is about more than just checking for weapons.

"Our agency's motto is 'Security with a Smile,'" he said. "We really push the customer service aspect of it, because we go to the events and our families attend them as well. We want everybody to have an enjoyable experience, and that's our number one goal."

Homeland Security, the FBI, and the Minnesota National Guard will be keeping U.S. Bank Stadium and the surrounding perimeter secure as well.

"I believe the stadium is going to be the safest place in the country that night," O'Brien said.

However, everyone at O'Brien & Associates agrees that it will be important to keep their eyes on the ball.

"The Super Bowl is going to be work no doubt," Haldeman said. "I mean, we're not going there to watch the game and enjoy the game. We're going there to work."

"I have the utmost confidence in our ability to pull this operation off without any problems, and I'm just looking forward to February 5th," said O'Brien.

The agency hopes this opportunity will bring more chances to work Super Bowls in the future.