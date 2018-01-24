Some dogs may need vaccine for canine flu

The flu isn't just affecting humans, pets can get it too.



Our sister station WQOW-TV in Eau Claire talked to a veterinarian who says there is a vaccine available for dogs, but it's not for every dog.



"If they're in the groups of animals, it would be a good idea to think about getting your dog vaccinated," Dr. Joan Schumacher said.

She adds if you take your dog to the dog park, grooming facility, boarding facility, or doggy daycare you should ask if there has been any kind of respiratory outbreak. She said if your dog stays at home, he or she probably doesn't need the vaccine.



Dr. Schumacher said the canine flu could take two to three weeks to run its course.