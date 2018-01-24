Governor Walker to highlight rural school funding, healthcare and juvenile prisons in State of the State address

Governor Scott Walker plans to lay out his priorities for 2018 in his State of the State address Wednesday.

In his eighth address, the governor will announce plans to increase funding for rural schools.

He'll also reveal his proposed reinsurance plan to lower premiums which could help more than 200,000 people who buy coverage through the marketplace. He also plans to grant a permanent waiver for seniors who use senior care.

The governor will also address more details about his plan to close Lincoln Hills. The plan includes an $80 million dollar reorganization that would change the facility into a medium-security adult prison and open five regional centers for juvenile offenders.

Governor Walker is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. at the State Capitol. Catch it LIVE on WAOW.com.