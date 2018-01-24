‘Ice coming at us like lava’: Ice shoves crash into shore

What started as a calm, quiet morning off the Oconto breakwater – quickly picked up speed.

“You hear it, it sounded like a freight train coming down,” says 17-year-old Dylan Lukas, who was in the shoves’ path. “Ice was coming at us like lava.”

Lukas and his friends had the day off Monday, after severe weather forced Oconto High School to close. They decided to start their morning off by ice fishing, when a set of massive ice shoves quickly changed their plans.

Returning to the shoves a day later, Lukas realizes, “that's crazy for this time of the year to happen,” commenting on the 20-feet-tall shoves that surrounded the road.

Looking back, Lukas mainly remembers the fisherman whose ice shanty and vehicle were directly in the path of the shoves.

“[My friend] yells, ‘Look at the truck!' And the ice is starting to come over the road, and almost hit this dude's truck. So we're rushing over trying to get to this truck now,” he recalls.

Lukas and his friends salvaged what they could, but, “the whole shanty went under. It snapped the fiberglass rods that held it together like twigs.”

From start to finish, Lukas estimates only two minutes passed.

He tells Action 2 News, seeing the ice shoves coming onto the shore won’t stop him from ice fishing – and it sounds like it won’t stop the other fisherman either.

“I mean, he wasn’t scared or anything,” Lukas says. “He’s like, ‘I guess I have to go to Cabela's now and buy a new ice shack and pole.'”