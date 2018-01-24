Green Bay Packers finalize coaching staff for 2018 season

The Green Bay Packers have finalized their coaching staff for the 2018 season.

The team made some big personnel decisions after a 7-9 season and failing to make the playoffs.

Head Coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday announced the hiring of coaches in the following positions. Some are names who are familiar to Packers fans.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR - Joe Philbin

Philbin was on the Packers coaching staff for nine years before taking a head coaching job for the Miami Dolphins.

Philbin was Green Bay's OC between 2007-2011. During his tenure, the Packers ranked in the top 10 in total yards and total points each season.

DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR - Mike Pettine

Pettine comes to Green Bay from Seattle where he was a consultant. Prior to that job, he was DC for the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He was also head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

During his seasons with New York, his defense ranked No. 1 in opponent passer rating, completion percentage, and passing yards per game.

OFFENSE RUN GAME COORDINATOR/OFFENSIVE LINE - James Campen

Campen has been the team's offensive line coach for 11 seasons. The Packers were in the top 10 in scoring for nine of those seasons.

OFFENSE PASS GAME COORDINATOR - Jim Hostler

Hostler comes to the Packers from Indianapolis where he was a wide receivers coach and tight ends coach for the Colts.

He has 18 years of experience in the NFL.

DEFENSE RUN GAME/INSIDE LINEBACKERS - Patrick Graham

Graham spent the past two seasons as the defensive line coach for the New York Giants. Previous to that job, he was an assistant for the New England Patriots. He was part of a coaching staff in New England that helped the defense rank No. 1 in several categories.

DEFENSE PASS GAME COORDINATOR - Joe Whitt Jr.

Whitt has been with the Packers for 11 seasons, nine of them as the cornerbacks coach. During that time, the Packers ranked in the top 10 in interceptions.

QUARTERBACKS COACH - Frank Cignetti Jr.

Cignetti has worked with quarterbacks for much of his 29-year career. He comes to Green Bay from New York, where he worked with Giants QB Eli Manning.

DEFENSIVE QUALITY CONTROL COACH - Ryan Downard

Downard was the safeties coach at Bowling Green. He also worked as a coaching assistant for the Cleveland Browns.

ASSISTANT SPECIAL TEAMS COACH - Maurice Drayton

Drayton comes to the Packers from the Indianapolis Colts, where he was an assistant special teams coach.

DEFENSIVE ASSISTANT - Scott McCurley

DEFENSIVE LINE COACH - Jerry Montgomery

Montgomery has been with the Packers for four seasons, working as an assistant for the past three years.

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH - David Raih

SECONDARY COACH - Jason Simmons