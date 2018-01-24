Marathon County opening some snowmobile trails Saturday

WAUSAU (WAOW) - For the first time this season, some of Marathon County's snowmobile trails are set to open.

Trails in zones 2, 4 and 5 open at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jon Daniels, the county's motorized recreation administrator, said Wednesday.

The Mountain Bay Trail and zones 1 and 3 will remain closed, he said, reporting snow depths in the county range from 4 to 6 inches.

"Ideally, 12 inches of snow would be a six-inch compacted base," he said. "Ride with care as trail conditions vary from fair to excellent. Some plowed fields and wind-swept areas are rough due to a lack of snow cover. Also please be alert for icy patches."

Daniels said with warmer temperatures forecast - maybe in the 40s by Friday - the decision was made to keep the trails closed until Saturday. "We are trying to keep the base we have and not lose it."

Marathon County has about 865 miles of trails.

Lincoln County also announced that more of its trails - zones 2 and 3 - will open to snowmobiles at 8 a.m. Thursday.

Last winter, Marathon County first opened some of its trails Dec. 31. Two winters ago, the trails opened Jan. 29.

According to Daniels, since 1991, the snowmobile season in Marathon County has been scrapped just once - the winter of 2001-2002. The length of the season has ranged from just five days in 2011-2012 to 96 days in 1996-1997.

The 26-year average for the snowmobiling on Marathon County trails is 46 days, he said.

According to February 2016 reports, Marathon County had 7,168 registered snowmobiles and statewide there were 192,763, Daniels said.