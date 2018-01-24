Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Star Wars movie attack

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - An evening at the newest Star Wars movie ended with a man attacking another man - in part because of obnoxious behavior.

It happened Dec. 18 at Marcus Cedar Creek Cinema's showing of "The Last Jedi," police said.

"The suspect came in with a female and was being disruptive throughout the movie," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

According to a Rothschild police report, throughout the movie, the suspect was "farting loudly and laughing about it" with the woman he was with.

A man sitting in front of him told police he repeatedly asked the couple to be quiet, and late in the show he tossed an empty popcorn tub at them, police said.

The suspect then reacted.

"He threw some popcorn and attacked the victim," Ruechel said. "He punched him three times in the face and cut his lip."

The victim left his seat to report the attack to theater managers.

Witnesses say the suspect - a short, stocky man wearing shorts - rushed out of the theater and drove off in a newer model gray Chevy truck.

The theater's security camera provided pictures of the man and woman at the concession area.

If you have any information about this incident contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-8777.

You can also download the P3 Tips app on your phone to report crimes or log on www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.