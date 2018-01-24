Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Star Wars movie attack

ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - An evening at the newest Star Wars movie ended with a man attacking another man - in part because of obnoxious behavior.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - An evening at the newest Star Wars movie ended with a man attacking another man - in part because of obnoxious behavior.More >>
Portage County investigators are searching for a man who walked into a bar seeking help and then ripped off hundreds of dollars from the bartender and a customer.More >>
Portage County investigators are searching for a man who walked into a bar seeking help and then ripped off hundreds of dollars from the bartender and a customer.More >>
We received some great news at WAOW this morning from the owner of a stolen dog featured in our Marathon County Crime Stoppers report. Chloe is back home.More >>
We received some great news at WAOW this morning from the owner of a stolen dog featured in our Marathon County Crime Stoppers report. Chloe is back home.More >>
Five trucks at PGA Plumbing in Weston were broken into in mid-November and thieves got away with copper tubing and a generator, investigators say.More >>
Five trucks at PGA Plumbing in Weston were broken into in mid-November and thieves got away with copper tubing and a generator, investigators say.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police are searching for the thieves who stole a trailer and fuel from a rental business on Church Street.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Stevens Point police are searching for the thieves who stole a trailer and fuel from a rental business on Church Street.More >>