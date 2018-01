PLOVER (WAOW) - An orange and white male cat named Freydis is our Portage County Petsaver for Wednesday.

Shelter volunteers say he is four years old and very sweet.

He arrived at the shelter in October after being found as a stray near the Fleet Farm in Stevens Point.

His $10 adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

For more information on Freydis call the shelter at 715-344-6012 or click here.