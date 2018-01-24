Roads back open after sewer main break

Crews worked to pump out sewage from the Wisconsin River Wednesday after a sewer main break.

The Public Works Department closed Sturgeon Eddy Road from Grand Avenue to Weston Avenue Tuesday night and reopened around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

"We had five tanker trucks between Schofield and here carting waste water over to the waste water treatment plant," Eric Lindman, Director of Public Works and Utilities, said.

He said about a million gallons of waste water flows through the pipes on a daily basis, but Public Works is unsure how much actually went into the river.

The pipe was installed decades ago and directors believe it was plugged, causing an overflow.

The Department of Natural Resource also worked with the city to investigate the situation.

"They were taking water samples," Lindman said. "We are taking just as a precaution to make sure that we were not going to affect the environment."

Directors said, at this time, there are no health concerns but they do warn fishers to be cautious. They recommend avoiding the area.

"If you are fishing in that area just make sure you clean your fish," Lindman said.

Crews and the Natural Resource will continue to investigate the amount that discharged into the river and the damage it caused.