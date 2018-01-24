Republicans receptive to Walker's child payment plan at State of the State

The Latest on Gov. Scott Walker's State of the State speech (all times local):

4:35 p.m.

Republican legislative leaders are embracing Gov. Scott Walker's proposal to give families a $100 payment for every child living at home under age 18.

Walker unveiled the idea in his State of the State speech Wednesday.

Both Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos say they like the proposal that would cost about $122 million a year. Fitzgerald says the idea was well received by Republican senators when Walker outlined it to them earlier Wednesday.

Vos says he's "very confident" the proposal can pass this year.

If it does, Walker wants the payments to arrive in the fall, just before his re-election bid. After that they would be offered as a refundable income tax credit.

4:01 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker is surrounding himself with parents and children to tout his newly proposed child tax credit.

Walker unveiled the plan during his State of the State speech Wednesday. He invited parents and children to surround him at the podium in the Assembly as he detailed the plan.

Under his proposal, families would get $100 cash payments this year for every child living at home under age 18. Walker wants the money to arrive before the start of the school year, just before he's on the ballot for re-election in November.

Democratic Rep. David Crowley is accusing Walker of trying to buy an election win with the $122 million rebate.



3:35 p.m.

Democrats say Gov. Scott Walker is frantically trying to improve his approval ratings with proposals like a new child rebate that would send families $100 in cash for every kid under age 18.

Walker unveiled that proposal Wednesday in his State of the State speech.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling says "Wisconsin residents will not be fooled."

She says Walker has failed to deliver on his past promises and has misguided priorities. She and Assembly Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz say Walker has failed to address the state's crumbling roads and not done enough to grow the middle class.

But Walker is touting projects like the Foxconn Technology Group's plans to invest $10 billion on a massive manufacturing facility are signs the state's economy is strong and growing.

3:15 p.m.

Three Democrats running for governor are in the audience listening to Gov. Scott Walker deliver his eighth State of the State speech.

One of them, state Rep. Dana Wachs, was among the honorary contingent sent to Walker's office to escort him to the Assembly chamber on Wednesday. State Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, who is also running, was in the audience.

Walker shook hands with another Democratic challenger, state schools Superintendent Tony Evers. He and other state officials, including members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, traditionally attend the annual speech.

Walker is up for re-election in November. Evers, Wachs and Vinehout are among more than a dozen Democrats running for a chance to take him on.

3 p.m.

Gov. Scott Walker is calling on Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature to join together to quickly pass his priorities for this year, including a $100-per child cash payment to families.

Walker detailed his priorities Wednesday in his eighth State of the State speech. This one comes as Walker is running for re-election to a third term.

Walker announced plans for a $100 per-child rebate that would be paid to households in cash this fall, close to the November election. Walker is challenging the Legislature to pass it so parents will have the money before the fall start of the next school year.

He's also calling for the Legislature to approve measures designed to stabilize the private health care market and force parents on food stamps to work to get benefits.