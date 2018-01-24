Former Wausau school principal finalist for superintendent's job

Two Northwoods superintendents are finalists for the same job with the Wausau School District, including one who was a middle school principal in Wausau for several years, beginning in the late 1990s.

Larry W. Ouimette, superintendent of Lac du Flambeau School District, and Keith W. Hilts Jr., superintendent of Ashland School District, will be interviewed Monday, School Board President Lance Trollop said.

In June, Michael Schwei, the district's director of curriculum and instruction, was named interim superintendent, taking over for Kathleen Williams, who retired after being superintendent since 2010.

Ouimette has been superintendent in Lac du Flambeau since 2005, after spending seven years as principal at Horace Mann Middle School in Wausau. He also taught history for about a year at DC Everest High School before becoming an assistant principal at Horace Mann in late 1996.

Ouimette received his undergraduate degree from the University of Wisconsin - Stevens Point in 1985.

Hilts has been the top administrator in Ashland since 2010. He has also held administrative jobs in Random Lake and Grafton. He earned an undergraduate bachelor of science degree in chemistry from Illinois State University in 1988.



