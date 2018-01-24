Annual homelessness summit returns to Rothschild

Congressman Sean Duffy, First Lady of Wisconsin Tonette Walker and Dr. Ben Carson addressed homelessness in Wisconsin Wednesday.

To truly fix the problem, they agreed that the movement goes far beyond merely providing shelter.

During a speech at the 5th Annual Hunger and Homelessness Summit, Carson - the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development - said "we're not doing any good if we're just grabbing them and putting them somewhere and moving on to the next problem."

The speakers emphasized the importance of helping the homeless population by giving individuals consistent support, and tools to aid in personal growth.

When it comes to Central Wisconsin specifically, they said fighting homelessness goes hand-in-hand with fighting drug addiction.

"One of the problems we have managed to dissect in the rural areas is there seems to be a high correlation between poverty and homelessness, and drugs," said Carson.