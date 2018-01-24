Walker addresses Lincoln Hills plans in State of the State - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Walker addresses Lincoln Hills plans in State of the State

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -

During his State of the State address Wednesday, Gov. Scott Walker re-outlined plans for the future of Lincoln Hills and the state's juvenile corrections system.

Much of his speech detailed provisions that have already made public.

At the beginning of the month, he announced plans to transform the Irma facility into a medium-security adult prison, and open five regional youth facilities across the state. That proposal also included additional mental health provisions.

Governor Walker quickly changed his tune from wanting to implement these changes after 2019, to wanted swift action on the proposal.

He reinforced that point in his State of the State address.

"I ask the members of the state Legislature to act on this plan by the end of session," he said.

