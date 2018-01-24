Johnsonville to take over as official sausage of Milwaukee Brewers

Johnsonville says it will be a sponsor and the official sausage of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Johnsonville owner Shelly Stayer confirmed today that the company has signed on as a sponsor for the team and Miller Park.

"We thank the Brewers organization for choosing to partner with a family-owned and operated Wisconsin brand," Stayer said in a news release. "Their decision confirms the fact they want their fans to have an exceptional stadium experience."

Johnsonville will take over as sponsor of the Racing Sausages from Klements Sausage Co. Klements confirmed Tuesday that the Brewers were ending their 25 year partnership.

Johnsonville will also have naming rights to the Club Level All-Inclusive area in Miller Park (formerly known as the Dew Deck) and will be active in the Miller Park parking lots, bringing an interactive experience to tailgating fans, the release said.