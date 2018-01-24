Athlete of the Week: Barrett Brooks

Barrett Brooks is quickly making a name for himself.

"The little things I do as a player makes me successful."

Already committed to play Division I hockey at Western Michigan, the forward is in the midst of a breakout year. He leads the Wisconsin Valley Conference in total points but always makes sure he's a good role model first and foremost.

"I'm a team guy," the sophomore captain said. "When I get the chance to shoot the puck i'll shoot the puck, but if there's another guy open, wide open I'll pass it. It's a better opportunity."

"He just has a hockey knack and a hockey IQ that every coach wants to have," SPASH coach Brandon Busse said.

"100 percent a team guy. He's someone that will do anything for you."

Barrett's father, Chris, was the former head man at U-W Stevens Point before taking a job with Michigan Tech in June. He's only been able to watch his son play three times this year.

But Barrett says his father's energy is felt every time he takes home ice.

"Watching my dad coach here (was) awesome," the 16-year old said of KB Willett Arena. "I love the atmosphere of this rink."

"I'll text him before a game," his father said. "Always make sure he's having fun."

"He's a great father and a great coach," Barrett said. "He taught me everything."