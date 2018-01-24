Pointers men stumble down the stretch, suffer first WIAC loss of season

The Pointers men's basketball team lost its first conference game Wednesday, falling at UW Oshkosh 68-53.

The Titans went on a 21-2 run in the second half to close out the game and hand UWSP its first league setback. The Pointers are still in first place in the WIAC. They are 6-1 and one game ahead of UW-Platteville, which they beat on Saturday.

The Stevens Point women also lost Wednesday night, falling 72-44 at home to Oshkosh. The Pointers are now 2-5 in WIAC play.