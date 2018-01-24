Pointers men stumble down the stretch, suffer first WIAC loss of - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Pointers men stumble down the stretch, suffer first WIAC loss of season

The Pointers men's basketball team lost its first conference game Wednesday, falling at UW Oshkosh 68-53.

The Titans went on a 21-2 run in the second half to close out the game and hand UWSP its first league setback. The Pointers are still in first place in the WIAC. They are 6-1 and one game ahead of UW-Platteville, which they beat on Saturday.

The Stevens Point women also lost Wednesday night, falling 72-44 at home to Oshkosh. The Pointers are now 2-5 in WIAC play.

