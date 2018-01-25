Trump 'looking forward' to being questioned under oath

By ERIC TUCKER and CHAD DAY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he's more than willing to answer questions under oath as part of the special counsel's Russia investigation.

When asked by reporters late Wednesday about being questioned by Robert Mueller, the president said he's "looking forward to it, actually."

Mueller is investigating Russian election interference and Trump's possible obstruction in the firing of the FBI director. He has been seeking an interview with Trump, but White House officials had not previously confirmed that the president would grant one.

As for timing, Trump said, "I guess they're talking about two or three weeks, but I'd love to do it."

He said, as he has repeatedly, that "there's no collusion whatsoever" with the Russians, and he added, "there's no obstruction whatsoever."