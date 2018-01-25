4-alarm fire reported at Kohler Company in Sheboygan County

Emergency crews were at the scene of a four-alarm fire at Kohler Company in Sheboygan County late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The fire started in the foundry building around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued burning for several hours.

The complex is located near Highland Drive and Lower Falls Road in the village of Kohler.

Kohler Company is a major employer in Sheboygan County. The company manufactures kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures, tile, small engines and generators.

No injuries have been reported