4-alarm fire reported at Kohler Company in Sheboygan County

KOHLER, Wis. (WISN) -

Emergency crews were at the scene of a four-alarm fire at Kohler Company in Sheboygan County late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The fire started in the foundry building around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and continued burning for several hours.

The complex is located near Highland Drive and Lower Falls Road in the village of Kohler.

Kohler Company is a major employer in Sheboygan County. The company manufactures kitchen and bath plumbing fixtures, tile, small engines and generators.

No injuries have been reported

