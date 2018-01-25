Sen. Ron Johnson suggests group within FBI is trying to take down Trump

Is there a secret society within the FBI to take down the president? That's the allegation made by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, who also chairs the Governmental Affairs Committee.

"All I am saying is I have heard that there were managers - you know, high level officials of the FBI that were meeting together off-site," Johnson said.



"But you don't know about what?" questioned CNN reporter, Manu Raju.



"Well, no I don't," Johnson answered. "But again, you read the threads that we're pulling on now from these texts, raise an awful lot of questions, that it is my responsibility to try and get answers for."

The texts he's referring to are between FBI agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

Congressional investigators are looking into those messages which recently came to light because they both worked on the investigations into Russian election meddling, as well as the Hillary Clinton emails. They were also highly critical of Trump in their messages and were having an affair.



Johnson said the texts, especially one in particular that reads 'perhaps this is the first meeting of the secret society' are proof of further evidence of corruption within the FBI.