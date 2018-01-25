Memorial service Friday for Abbotsford shooting victim - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Memorial service Friday for Abbotsford shooting victim

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -

A memorial service will be held Friday for one the victims of an Abbotsford shooting, according to an online obituary. 

Services for Cierra Hardrath will start at 4:00 p.m. at Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Abbotsford.

"Cierra loved and was loved by her family and friends," the obituary said. "She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her."

Hardrath is a 2014 graduate of Edgar High School.

Investigators said Hardrath died Jan. 20 after her boyfriend shot her and Duane Lopez Jr., 25.

The suspected gunman in a double murder Saturday morning in Marathon County, opened fire because his girlfriend of four years was unfaithful, according to police.

