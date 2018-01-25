Large fire at Wilderness Resort dormitory

Wilderness Resort says an early morning fire was at a dormitory that's been under construction.

Heidi Fendos, a PR Counsel for Wilderness Resort, says security noticed smoke in the building around 4:10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 in the Wilderness Resort J-1 dorm. The Lake Delton Fire Department was called to the scene.

Fendos says there were no injuries and no employees or guests were affected by the fire. She says the resort is cooperating with the Lake Delton Fire Department as they investigate the cause.

Fendos said the resort is operating normally and was not impacted by the fire at all.

Fire crews worked on protecting neighboring structures and two neighboring buildings sustained damage, according to a news release from the Lake Delton Fire Department.

There also was a large construction crane on scene that was affected by fire resulting in a partial collapse.

The fire was under control at approximately 5 a.m.

The building is a total loss. The building was under construction with a completion date of the end of May.

The dormitory was intended to house Wilderness Resort J-1 workers. The preliminary damage estimate is expected to exceed $5 million. There were no injuries to civilians or emergency responders.

The resort is operating as usual and guests were not impacted. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation by the Delton Fire Department, Lake Delton Police Department, and Department of Criminal Investigations.

All of the employees evacuated from the neighboring dormitory were allowed to return to their rooms about two hours later.