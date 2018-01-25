Oprah reacts to 2020 rumors: " I don't have the DNA for it." - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Oprah reacts to 2020 rumors: " I don't have the DNA for it."

(CNN)- Oprah Winfrey is pouring cold water on a possible presidential run in 2020.
 
She told In Style magazine - quote - "I've always felt secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not."

Adding that the presidency "is not something that interests me - i don't have the DNA for it."

The interview was published Thursday, but Winfrey spoke with the magazine back in December.

The In Style chat happened three weeks before her rousing speech at the Golden Globes set off speculation of a presidential run.

It's unclear if Winfrey has had a change of heart between the in-style interview and her Golden Globes speech.

