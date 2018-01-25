"Grumpy Cat" owner wins lawsuit

(CNN) - A beverage company has a bitter pill to swallow, after losing a lawsuit over "Grumpy Cat."

The feline got the nickname for her grouchy face, but her real name is "Tardar Sauce".

Her owner cut a deal with the Grenade beverage company five years ago to sell a line of iced coffees called "Grumpy Cat Grumppuccino."

But Tabatha Bundesen said the company used the cat's image in other promotions, including t-shirts and a line of roasted coffee, and she went to court.

Wednesday, a jury in California awarded the owner more than $700,000.

Bundesen owns "Grumpy Cat Limited", a company that makes items with a Grumpy Cat theme.

The cat is an internet celebrity who has appeared on TV shows and commercials.

