Woman run over after 13-year-old steals her vehicle

Police in the Madison area are looking for a 13-year-old girl who they say carjacked a vehicle, dragged its owner and then ran over her.

Authorities say the crime took place in the parking lot of a Town of Madison business about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. A 45-year-old Middleton woman had her vehicle running while loading it. The woman saw the girl jump into the driver's seat and tried to talk to her through a passenger door.

Police say the girl reversed the vehicle and dragged the woman about 30 feet before she fell from the vehicle. Officials say the girl accelerated as she drove over the woman. The woman was taken to a Madison hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Police recovered the vehicle, but the girl is still at large.