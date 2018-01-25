Tinder mess-up: College student emails every classmate named Cla - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tinder mess-up: College student emails every classmate named Claudia

(CNN) -

A Missouri man's quest for love is renewing hope among online daters.

 Hayden Moll was using the popular dating app Tinder when he swiped the wrong way on a photo of a girl named Claudia.

Tinder does not allow users to go back.

Moll thought of a unique way to pursue the woman--the college student sent an email to more than 40  female students at Missouri State named Claudia.

He went on to describe her profile and  within hours-- the right Claudia tweeted a screenshot of the email Moll sent... along  with a screenshot of her Tinder profile.

His plan worked...now we are waiting to hear details about their first date.
 

