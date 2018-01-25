Rhinelander salon owner accused of peeping at naked tanner

RHINELANDER (WAOW) - A 69-year-old Rhinelander tanning salon owner caught peeping over a wall at a naked customer told her he's "an old pervert," according to a criminal complaint.

David Meinnert was charged Monday with misdemeanor invasion of privacy in a public place. He posted a $5,000 signature bond with the condition he stay away from Sunburst Tanning or "any facility that has locker rooms available to public," online Oneida County court records said.

According to the complaint:

A Sunburst Tanning customer told police Jan. 18 that Meinnert upgraded her to a new tanning bed with an open ceiling. She undressed, got on the bed and about a minute later heard the door to the next room open.

The customer told police she felt uncomfortable, given the way Meinnert seemed to be "pushing or pressuring" her to use that booth. She opened her eyes and saw Meinnert, who she has known "for years," peering over the top of a 10-foot-high wall. He quickly ducked behind the wall, she told investigators.

The tanner got dressed and confronted him. He apologized and described himself as "an old pervert I guess."

Meinnert showed a detective the room used to look at the woman and the investigator reported Meinnert needed to grab onto the top of the wall and lift himself up to see over it after climbing onto a tanning bed.

When asked why he peeped over, Meinnert told the detective, "You know why," he said he was "curious" to see the woman naked, "he didn't really do it on purpose" and it was his first time.

A search of Meinnert's cell phone found an unrelated picture of a naked woman. The businessman told police the woman was a friend and she sent him "nude photographs in order to get free tanning."

Meinnert told investigators he often erased his cell phone pictures.

The maximum punishment for the misdemeanor is nine months in jail and a $10,000 fine.