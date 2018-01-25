Advocates testify in support of animal sex assault bill in Wisconsin

Advocates are sharing their stories with state lawmakers Thursday in hopes of getting a tougher law on animal sexual assault.

They spoke at a public hearing in front of the committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety in support of Assembly Bill 666.

State Rep. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere) is trying to the full legislature to take up the bill, which would make it a felony to have sex with an animal in Wisconsin. Currently, it's a misdemeanor and judges cannot impose prison time for the crime.

The bill also increases penalties for repeat offenders.

Rep. Jacque circulated the bill after hearing reports about serial horse abuser Sterling Rachwal. Rachwal has been arrested several times for sexually abusing horses on area farms.

On Jan. 12, Rachwal was sentenced to probation for molesting horses in Brown and Manitowoc counties.

The Wisconsin State Director of the Humane Society of the United States says support for this bill goes beyond the Rachwal case.

"This bill is not about one individual. What we know is that thousands of people nationwide, including here in Wisconsin, solicit or offer sex with animals every year," said Melissa Tedrowe.

She continued, "One one popular bestiality forum, the most recent Wisconsin roll thread, which is essentially a thread where people say where they're located in the state, has 117 replies and has been viewed 7,500 times."