Football 're-imagined': Vince McMahon announces return of the XFL

Nearly 20 years after the colorful XFL's swift rise and fall, WWE chairman Vince McMahon appears to ready take another pass at success on the gridiron.

McMahon-owned media company Alpha Entertainment said he would have a "major sports announcement" Thursday afternoon. Sources tell multiple outlets that the pro wrestling mogul will officially announce he is starting up another football league, years after his XFL venture with NBC flamed out after one season in 2001.

According to CBS Sports, the league wouldn't begin play until 2020, marking a more methodical approach after McMahon's first league was rushed onto the field. A statement from WWE in December said any professional football league would be separate from the wrestling juggernaut.

It could be the right time for a rival to the NFL, which has suffered from sagging ratings and a storm of negative attention over player anthem protests at the start of the current season. But even as it lost 9 percent of the previous season's ratings, the league dominated with 37 of 2017's top 50 broadcasts.

It's not clear if McMahon's new league would be named the XFL -- an eight-team league that featured pro wrestling flourishes such as nicknames on jerseys, lighter rules and even an opening scramble for the ball.

Though the XFL only lasted a season, some players parlayed their success into new NFL careers or second chances. Running back Rod Smart, famously nicknamed "He Hate Me," and quarterback Tommy Maddox, the XFL's MVP, were among those who made the most of their days in the sparsely watched league.

Fun as it might have been, the great downfall of the XFL was simple: talent. The top players in college football went to the NFL, which would continue to be the biggest hurdle for a young league to cross.