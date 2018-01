The Mosinee Fire Chief filed his resignation after he was put on paid administrative leave, attorney Shane VanderWaal tells Newsline 9.

VanderWaal would not say why Doug Jennings was put on leave.

Jennings resigned as a captain at the South Area Fire Department (SAFER) two days ago, according to Fire Chief Matt Savage.

Vanderwaal said the fire district held a closed door meeting Wednesday night, where the decision was made.

Newsline 9 will update this developing story.