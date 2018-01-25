Wood Co. man seeks new insanity trial in 2015 fatal shooting

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - A judge heard evidence Thursday on whether a 20-year-old man serving 15 years in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend's mother deserves a new trial on whether he was insane at the time of the shooting, according to online Wood County court records.

A jury convicted Miguel Oertel of first-degree reckless homicide in April 2016 and rejected his contention that he suffered from a mental disease or defect that prevented him from knowing right from wrong. He was ordered to spend 15 years on extended supervision when he is released from prison.

Oertel was convicted of killing Theresa Coates at her rural Wisconsin Rapids home Aug. 17, 2015, shortly after her daughter told him that she was ending their relationship. He rushed to the home with a gun.

After hearing testimony from Oertel's trial attorney and a doctor, Circuit Judge Gregory Potter said he would issue a ruling later on Oertel's request for a new trial on the insanity phase, court records said.

The attorney told the judge why he didn't have an expert testify during the insanity phase, and the doctor, who reviewed the records, said the jury may have benefited with a mental health expert's testimony, court records said.

During the trial, Oertel told the jury the shooting was an accident.

He said when he got to the Coates' home, upset over the breakup, the mother confronted him. He said she put her hand on the barrel and he accidentally shot her in the abdomen. But prosecutors said Oertel had no regard for human life when he fatally shot her.

After he shot Coates, Oertel used the gun to shoot himself in the face. He spent several weeks in the hospital recovering.



