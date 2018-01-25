Brewers part ways with top prospect, three others to acquire CF Christian Yelich

The Brewers have acquired OF Christian Yelich from the Miami Marlins but have parted ways with their top prospect to do it.

Milwaukee is sending OF Lewis Brinson, OF Monte Harrison, IF Isan Diaz and RHP Jordan Yamamota to Miami in exchange for the 26-year-old versatile center fielder.

“We are pleased to be able to add a young, talented player like Christian to our organization,” said Brewers GM David Stearns. “In a relatively brief time, Christian has emerged as one of the most skilled players in the league on both sides of the ball."

Yelich, a career .290 hitter, batted .282 with 18 HR and 81 RBI in 2017. He also stole 16 bases and led all Major League CFs with a .997 slugging percentage.

Yelich is under team control for five more seasons. He signed a seven-year contract with Miami prior to the 2015 season. The contract runs through the 2021 season with a club option for 2022.

The Brewers had to give up two of their top 10 prospects to get him, something Stearns had been hesitant to do in recent years.

"It is rare when an organization gets a chance to acquire a player with Christian’s talents at this stage in his career, and we are excited to add him to our team," he said. "Parting with the type of talent we traded is never an easy decision, and we wish Lewis, Monte, Isan and Jordan nothing but the best with the Marlins.”

Stay with Newsline 9 for the latest on this developing story.