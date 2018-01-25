Owners of fire ravaged motel owe Wausau several years worth of property taxes

Ponderosa Motel in Wausau went up in flames in August 2015 but is still standing, unoccupied.

The owners of the motel haven't paid taxes since 2011, according to city leaders.

"Currently there's a raise order applied to that building," William Hebert, Chief Inspector of Wausau, said. "The current owner is several years back on property taxes and they've indicated to us that they no longer wish to keep the property and are willing to let it go back on tax deed."

Due to the raise order, either the city or current owners could tear down the building.

City leaders said it could cost them about $45,000 but because the taxes have gone unpaid for so long, the county is working to take over the property.

"The property taxes are delinquent and the tax deed process has started, that's the process by which the county goes about taking ownership of the property when the taxes stay delinquent long enough," Audrey Jensen, Marathon County Treasurer, said."If the county takes the deed over, then the county becomes owner of the property. If they don't take the tax deed then the property sits."

Rajshree Inc., currently owns the property. Newsline 9 was unable to reach them for comment.

"The research and notifications have been done, the property owner is aware and has signed for the letter saying this is what's going to happen if they don't pay them, and then the state gives the property owner a chance to pay those taxes to come up with a plan on how they're going to deal with it," Jensen said.

One resident who lives across the street from the motel said she wants movement.

"A coffee shop, something like a restaurant, something like that, that would be good," Zoraida Muniz said.

Marathon County officials said they're in a stand still until March.

"Unfortunately that's the way the state statues are written, we have to wait the three months and give the property owners a chance to deal with it, then something else can be done at that point but right now it's a waiting game," Jensen said.

Wausau's Southeast neighborhood group said they plan to meet with county officials Jan. 31.