Walker visits Wausau to present new tax credit

Gov. Scott Walker visited Wausau on Thursday to explain how his new legislation could add more money to Wisconsin parent's pockets.

This comes after Walker introduced the $100 Per Child Tax Credit at the State of the State in Madison.

"It's going to be a huge benefit," Walker said.

For every eligible family in Wisconsin, each child under the age of 18 living in the household, $100 will be given to the parents.

"It will help families buy school supplies, and clothing and other things," Walker said.

He said it could help convince students to study in Wisconsin and stay for their careers.

If passed, families will need to fill out an online form after the tax season. The online form is still being tested out.

Walker said the funds are possible because of an unexpected high budget surplus.

Local democrats like Representative Katrina Shankland said they believe it's all part of a plan to help Walker's campaign.

"I think a lot of what he put forward were short term proposals meant to boost his campaign," Shankland said.

Walker said about 671,000 families could benefit from the tax credit.