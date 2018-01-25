A rivalry renewed as D.C. Everest and Wausau West boys hockey cl - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A rivalry renewed as D.C. Everest and Wausau West boys hockey clash atop the WVC

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

In the thick of a conference title race, it's rare to find a team who likes playing on the road. But according to D.C. Everest boys hockey coach Dan VanSlyke, his team welcomes tonight's opportunity to play away from Greenheck Ice Arena. 

"It's nice because we're able to take away time and space a little bit differently than we can at home ice," the sixth year head coach said. 

"We look forward to playing at Marathon Park more than we do (at Greenheck) and hopefully that helps our advantage."

With just four league games remaining, D.C. Everest (12-4-2, 4-2 WVC) controls its own destiny to win the program's first Wisconsin Valley Conference. It all begins at 7:15 p.m. against rival Wausau West (12-5-1, 6-1). 

Wausau West vs. D.C. Everest at Marathon Park
2016-2017: West, 3-2
2015-2016: West, 2-1
2014-2015: West, 4-2
2013-2014: West, 3-2
2012-2013: D.C.E., 3-0
2011-2012: 1-1 tie
2010-2011: West, 3-2

