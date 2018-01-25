A rivalry renewed as D.C. Everest and Wausau West boys hockey clash atop the WVC

D.C. Everest makes the short trip to Marathon Park in search of its first road win against Wausau West since 2013.More >>
The Pointers men's basketball team lost its first conference game Wednesday, falling at UW Oshkosh 68-53.More >>
Already committed to play Division I hockey at Western Michigan, Barrett Brooks is in the midst of a breakout year. The SPASH forward leads the Wisconsin Valley Conference in total points but always makes sure he's a role model first.More >>
SPASH senior Drew Blair scored 44 points to power the Panthers to a 59-56 road win over Marshfield Tuesday night.More >>
Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.More >>
Amherst high school's star quarterback has found a home at the next level. A few months removed from leading his Falcons to a third straight Division 5 state championship, the senior has verbally committed to play at University of Minnesota Duluth, head coach Mark Lusic told Newsline 9.More >>
These are Friday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports office.More >>
SPASH basketball standout Joey Hauser will be graduating from the Stevens Point high school early and enrolling at Marquette University for the spring semester.More >>
The Marawood South-leading Marathon girls basketball team used a big second half to topple Prentice, the leader of Marawood's north division, Thursday night.More >>
Although Joe Grundhoffer has committed to play Division I football next year at Lafayette, that doesn't mean he's mailing it in. On the court, he's leading the Marawood-South in points and rebounds, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound forward wants to put Assumption high school on the map.More >>
