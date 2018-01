Neillsville snowboarder and Special Olympian, Daina Shilts, is competing in the 2018 X-games in Aspen, Colorado.

The X-games welcomes athletes from all around the world.

The games start Thursday and go until Sunday.

The Neillsville native has won four gold medals in the Special Olympics World Games.

Shilts trains three days a week at Granite Peak in Rib Mountain.

She received an honorary ESPY Award in 2017.