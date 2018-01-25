Brewers sign CF Lorenzo Cain just hours after trading for Christian Yelich

Just hours after trading for Christian Yelich, the Brewers signed another center-fielder: Former Brewer Lorenzo Cain is returning home.

Cain, who came up through Milwaukee's farm system before being dealt to Kansas City in a deal for Zack Greinke, signed with the Brewers Thursday. The contract is worth $80 million over five years, according to Yahoo Sports.

Cain is a career .290 hitter. Last season he recorded a career-high in hits with 175, batting .300 with 15 HRs and 49 RBI. He played seven seasons in Kansas City, winning a World Series in 2015.

The Brewers now face a crowded outfield with six major league players. With the additions of Yelich and Cain, the Brewers will likely be forced to trade either Brett Phillips, Domingo Santana, Keon Broxton or even Ryan Braun.

Phillips, who is one of Milwaukee's top prospects and played in 37 major league games last season, tweeted his thoughts on the moves Thursday evening: