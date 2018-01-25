DC Everest Middle School fundraises to honor Weiland's service

The daughters of a fallen officer are raising money to honor his legacy. It's been 10 months since Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland was killed in the line of duty.

Weiland will be honored during National Police Week in Washington D.C. May 12 through May 19. His name will be etched into stone and a candle light vigil will be held.

The police department has been collecting donations to send 51 officers along with 15 family and friends of Weiland to the memorial. Anna and Ella, Weiland's two daughters are helping to fundraise the trip at their school, DC Everest Middle School.

"We wanted to make sure everyone could go to Washington D.C. to go to the memorial to see everything," said Anna.

A donation box was put in the main office for people to donate money. They also invited students and faculty to wear blue on Wednesday.

Anna and Ella said people have been very supportive in the last 10 months.

"It makes me happy that they want to support us and our family," said Anna. "It's nice of them to do that for us."

The girls said it's important to them to have the officers with them for the memorial service.

"It's like a second family to us," said Ella.

Since the shooting rampage of March 22, Anna and Ella have been a part of various fundraising efforts to help the community.

"I do it for the smiles, I like people smiling," said Ella.

"I like making people feel happy, like they're important," said Anna.

For Everest Metro Police, they said they're amazed by the community support, and by the girls.

"The girls are phenomenal, they're amazing, they're incredible," said Everest Metro officer Frank Wierzbanowski. "Jason would be proud of them, their mom's proud of them, we're proud of them."

So far they've raised more than $800 dollars in school, the school is still accepting donations. To donate you can send in an envelope with your student or drop off your donation at the MS main office between 7:00 am and 3:30 pm. Cash is accepted and checks can be written to Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.

