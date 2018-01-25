Law enforcement raises $98,000 to help honor Jason Weiland

The Everest Metro Police Department has raised $98,000 to send officers to Washington D.C. for a memorial service. During National Police Week in May, fallen detective Jason Weiland will be honored and forever memorialized with his name etched in stone.

The police department hopes to send 51 officers along with Weiland's close family and friends to the service. They have now surpassed their original goal of $97,000. However, they said they may still need more because of fluctuating airfare costs and other expenditures.

If you'd like to donate, you can contact Shane Heilmann at the Everest Metro Police Department.

Checks should be made to The Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin.