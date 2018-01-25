Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West boys hockey outlasts D.C. Ev - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Thursday Sports Report: Wausau West boys hockey outlasts D.C. Everest, stays atop the WVC

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Boys Basketball
Amherst 57 Iola-Scandinavia 40
Antigo 59 Tomahawk 34
Columbus Catholic 73 Spencer 47
Loyal 70 Greenwood 36
Mosinee 78 Northland Pines 51
Wisconsin Rapids 63 Marshfield 48

Boys Hockey
Antigo 6 Waupaca 0
Marshfield 7 East Merrill     0
SPASH 3 Wisconsin Rapids 1
Wausau West 7    DCE 4

Girls Basketball
SPASH 64 Rhinelander 58
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.