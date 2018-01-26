Mueller questioned 20 White House employees in Russia probe - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Mueller questioned 20 White House employees in Russia probe

Posted:

By CHAD DAY and MARY CLARE JALONICK
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- More than 20 White House employees have given interviews to the special counsel in his probe of possible obstruction of justice and Trump campaign ties to Russian election interference.

That's according to a document released Thursday by President Donald Trump's attorney John Dowd.

The document details what the White House calls its unprecedented cooperation with Robert Mueller's investigation, including that it has turned over more than 20,000 pages of records. The president's 2016 campaign has turned over more than 1.4 million pages.

However, the number of voluntary interviews also suggests the scope of Mueller's work so far. The document confirms Mueller's interest in the circumstances surrounding two men the president fired: former FBI Director James Comey and former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.