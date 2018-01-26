'Harvest for Hope' bill helps farmers fill food pantries

A bill in Madison would make it easier for Wisconsin farmers to donate produce to people in need.

Senate Bill 487 creates a $250,000 "Harvest for Hope" grant through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection through June 30, 2022.

State farmers could use that money to cover the cost of harvesting and transporting excess or unmarketable produce they donate to a food bank.

Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire says most farmers would much rather see the fruits of their labor on the table instead of rotting on the ground.

"If we were able to create a program that would raise the awareness among all farmers and make it more likely that more farmers would participate, then there would be product both during the growing season as well as the extra that is then able to be processed," Emily Moore of Feed My People said.

Lawmakers could vote on the bill next month.