'Harvest for Hope' bill helps farmers fill food pantries - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

'Harvest for Hope' bill helps farmers fill food pantries

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) -

A bill in Madison would make it easier for Wisconsin farmers to donate produce to people in need.

Senate Bill 487 creates a $250,000 "Harvest for Hope" grant through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection through June 30, 2022.

State farmers could use that money to cover the cost of harvesting and transporting excess or unmarketable produce they donate to a food bank.

Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire says most farmers would much rather see the fruits of their labor on the table instead of rotting on the ground.

"If we were able to create a program that would raise the awareness among all farmers and make it more likely that more farmers would participate, then there would be product both during the growing season as well as the extra that is then able to be processed," Emily Moore of Feed My People said.

Lawmakers could vote on the bill next month.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.