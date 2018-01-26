No hot dogs in Johnsonville lineup? Don't worry, fans will still get dogs at Miller Park

As news gets out about the switch in sausage sponsorship at Miller Park, there is a catch.

"I don't believe we're going to be doing a hot dog in the stadium this year," Johnsonville President Bill Morgan said Thursday.

Johnsonville to take over as official sausage of Milwaukee Brewers

Klements no longer linked to Brewers racing sausages

"Are Brewers fans going to be able to get a hot dog at the ballpark?" WISN 12 News reporter Kent Wainscott asked Morgan.

"I am convinced the Brewers fans are absolutely going to be able to get a hot dog at the ballpark. It won't be ours," Morgan said.

Our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV has learned the Brewers are actively working on finding a new hot dog provider.

And don't worry, there will be a Racing Hot Dog.

The Racing Sausages met with employees Thursday at Johnsonville's headquarters in Sheboygan Falls as part of the switch in sponsorship.

The switch from Klement's Sausage Co. switch to Johnsonville Sausage was so sudden that the outline of the Klement's logo was still visible on the back of the sausage costumes.

The switch may have reignited a Wisconsin sausage war.

Three years ago, Klement's sued Johnsonville over product names and now from its Milwaukee headquarters, Klement's issued a statement basically accusing the Brewers of chasing the money by choosing "a national brand over the hometown company."

"A national brand over a hometown company?" WISN-TV reporter Kent Wainscott asked Johnsonville's president.

"Well, we have great respect for the Klement's Co., although it's not a family-owned company anymore. It's owned by a private equity firm out of California. We're a family-owned company," Morgan said.