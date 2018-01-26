Wausau woman gets deal in scheme to refill liquor bottles

The Wausau woman accused of refilling liquor bottles with cheaper rum, vodka and tequila at Mountain Lanes Family Fun Center worked out a plea deal with prosecutors Friday that could make two misdemeanors go away, according to online Marathon County court records.

Kaileah Koehler, 32, was given one year to comply with terms of a "deferred entry of judgment agreement" after she pleaded no contest to two counts of possession of refilled intoxicating liquor bottles, court records.

If she complies with terms of the agreement and commits no crimes, prosecutors agreed to amend one of the misdemeanors to a county disorderly conduct citation with a $50 fine and dismiss the other, court records said.

Koehler was charged after the state Department of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Enforcement Unit found that over 11 months, Mountain Lanes purchased no bottles of Captain Morgan rum and purchased 457 bottles of the cheaper Ron Diaz rum but agents seized six bottles labeled as Captain Morgan rum refilled with the cheaper brand, the criminal complaint said.

The investigation began in May with an anonymous tip that Mountain Lanes was refilling liquor bottles, the complaint said.

Revenue agents found bottles of liquor that showed signs of being refilled, empty bottles of lower priced products and a funnel in a scheme to save money, the complaint said.