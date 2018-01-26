Bar owner hopes someone can identify man who played gross prank

A bar owner saw a man urinate into a pint glass outside his pub in Milwaukee as part of an apparent prank.

Bobby Greenya owns Champion's Pub on the east side. He said he couldn’t believe what he saw in surveillance video early Wednesday morning. Two men were outside the pub, and one man urinated into a glass and then bragged about his next move.

"If someone can take a sip off it -- that's like my favorite thing to do,” said the man on video.

Greenya was upset.

"I don't even process on how you could make that a fun part of your evening," Greenya said. "I've seen some dumb things, but this takes the cake. This is sub-human. People that get a kick out of this like kicking dogs."

Greenya said the man walked into the bar, put the glass down, said something inappropriate to the bartender and walked out.

Bar patrons were equally shocked at the behavior.

"My friend behind the bar had to be put through that situation," Eric Vick said. "I mean, it's disgusting and uncalled for."

Fortunately, no one drank it.

Greenya said the pair caused trouble all night. After they played shuffleboard, they became belligerent and rude to women inside the pub.

"Just were not very stellar customers," Greenya said.

He’s hoping someone can identify who the people are so he can press charges.