Source: Milwaukee Bucks rookie stunned, arrested

A source tells our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV that a Milwaukee Bucks rookie was stunned and arrested early Friday morning outside a Walgreens store in Milwaukee.

Police said officers saw a vehicle parked across two disability parking spaces at the store at 26th Street and National Avenue.

Officers said during the confrontation, officers tased and arrested the 22-year-old man.

A source told WISN-TV the player is shooting guard Sterling Brown.

WISN-TV reporter Nick Bohr confirmed that Brown was booked into and released from the Milwaukee County Jail on Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.