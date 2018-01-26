March 22 shooting inspires new legislation

A new bill inspired by the March 22 shooting massacre would make threatening or harming a family attorney a felony, according to a press release from the group Wausau Metro Strong.

Attorney Sara Quirt Sann was one of four victims killed after a lone gunman opened fire at three different places in central Wisconsin before being killed by law enforcement.

The bill was introduced in the State Senate on Jan. 19. A hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, where Attorney Jessica Tlusty, who worked with Sann, along with her husband, Scott Sann, will present in front of the Assembly Committee on Family Law.

"We believe this bill would serve as a strong deterrent to those who seek to control the family law legal system through threats of violence and harm," the press release reads.

It is already currently a felony to hurt or threaten a judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.

Police said Sann was shot and killed at her law office in Schofield, after the gunman, Nengmy Vang, killed Karen Barclay and Dianne Look at Marathon Savings Bank in Rothschild. Vang later shot and killed Detective Jason Weiland in Weston.