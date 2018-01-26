Budweiser Super Bowl ad has touching twist

Budweiser has released its Super Bowl ad, this year with a touching twist.

The ad shows the major beer brewer halting beer production and filling cans with water. It's set to a modern version of “Stand By Me.”

After the rash of hurricanes that ravaged Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico, and fires in California the company sent much-needed water in cans.

CNN Money reported, Budweiser parent company Anheuser-Busch made the donation in response to the American Red Cross call for emergency drinking water.

According to a post on YouTube, the company has provided more than 79 million cans of water to cities in need since 1988.

"By the end of 2018, our brewery in Fort Collins, CO will be joining our brewery in Cartersville, GA to deliver even more clean drinking water to communities in need," the post read.

Last year, Budweiser stirred up controversy after airing an immigration-themed ad during the Super Bowl.

To learn more about our water donation program visit: http://www.budweiser.com/en/stand-by-...