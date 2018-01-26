Wausau PD tries new bite suit in funny video - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau PD tries new bite suit in funny video

By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The Wausau Police Department had some fun Friday while testing out its new bite suit.

Captain Todd Baeten is seen trying to grab a bag of chips while walking in the suit.

Wausau Police thanked the community for donations that funded the bite suit.

