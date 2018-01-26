Wausau PD tries new bite suit in funny video

The Wausau Police Department had some fun Friday while testing out its new bite suit.
Captain Todd Baeten is seen trying to grab a bag of chips while walking in the suit.
Wausau Police thanked the community for donations that funded the bite suit.
Captain Baeten had to check out the new bite suit for our #K9Unit. Thanks to the generous donations from our #wausau community who helped us purchase this. pic.twitter.com/Tc8wUXdj72— Wausau Police Dept (@WausauPD) January 26, 2018
