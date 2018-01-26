DNR: No major harm expected to Wisconsin River from Wausau sewer overflow

WAUSAU (WAOW) - No major environmental harm is expected in the Wisconsin River from a blocked Wausau sewer pipe that likely dumped hundreds of thousands of gallons of sewage into the water, authorities said Friday.

"It is such a large watershed. Any sewage mixed in will dilute fairly quickly," said Lacey Hillman, a wastewater expert for the state Department of Natural Resources in Eau Claire. "We don't anticipate any fish kill."

The agency is awaiting the final results of some water samples taken from the river, she said in a telephone interview.

What flows through the pipe is technically known as gray water because it includes everything from toilet flushes with human waste to what flows from sinks, dishwashers, showers and washing machines, she said.

The problem on the city's southeast side was discovered Tuesday after a complaint about an odor, said Eric Lindman, the city's public works director.

The line hauls on average 900,000 gallons of wastewater across the river to the treatment plant daily and workers found the 18-inch line completely blocked, meaning all the flow ended up in the river for a time, he said.

And it is "very likely" it was blocked for 24 hours but the duration is still being determined and won't be known until at least next week, Lindman said.

What overflowed may be more or less than the daily average, and it had no where else to go but into the river, he said.

Ironically, the city didn't even know the overflow pipe existed as it is not listed in the records, he said. The line was installed in 1939.

He attributed the blockage to a build up over the years of grease and debris and perhaps a "slug" that came down the line.

"As far as I know we have not had any maintenance on it for a considerable period of time," the utility expert said.

The overflow pipe prevented the blocked line from backing up into perhaps hundreds of homes, which would have been a "significant health risk," Lindman said.